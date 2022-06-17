Cowboy Boots and Bikinis! Country Music Stars' Sexiest Swimsuit Photos

Smoke shows! From Carrie Underwood to Miranda Lambert, country music queens are known for rocking daisy dukes and cowboy boots on stage to show off their fit figures. However, Nashville’s biggest names also love flaunting their curves when not on stage too especially in their favorite bikinis and swimsuits.

Carrie Underwood’s toned legs are a work of art, but the “Before He Cheats” singer puts in a lot of work behind the scenes to achieve her muscular physique. She often gives fans a glimpse of her fitness routine via Instagram and even owns the athletic wear line Calia.

“My favorite thing about my body is the strength that it possesses,” Carrie told Women’s Health in April 2021. “I’ve got two little, super active boys, and I mainly need to be able to keep up with them. So, I feel like I work really hard at keeping myself healthy and able to hang out with them and keep up with them.”

Though she may not own her own athletic wear line, “My Church” songstress Maren Morris is another female artist who loves to stay in shape, even while she was pregnant with her son, Hayes.

“Once cleared [by a doctor], we continue making pretty muscles while getting in those steps,” Maren’s trainer, Erin Oprea, told Life & Style in January 2020. “Everything you do now, will make things easier at birth and getting back in shape after. Plus, your joints will feel better too,” she continued before gushing over her celebrity client.

“She is amazing. She looks stunning, but she has worked her butt off for it,” Erin added. “I am really proud of her.”

When they’re not touring the country playing music, country music divas are often seen heading to the nearest body of water for a little rest and relaxation.

“Feeeeeeshies! #CatchAndRelease #JustSayinHi #Outdoors #LakeLife,” Carrie captioned a photo of herself holding a fish in July 2021, though her signature abs outshined her catch of the day.

Miranda Lambert was also seen soaking up some rays while celebrating her third wedding anniversary with husband Brendan Mcloughlin in February 2022.

“Spent a few days in the sun with my sunshine,” the “Kerosene” rocker wrote alongside a loved-up snap with her former NYPD beau.

Keep scrolling to see country music divas’ best bikini photos!