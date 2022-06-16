The Disney Channel alumni have grown up beautifully over the years since performing in their hit sitcoms and DCOMs! While several moved on to become some of the world’s most popular musical artists, others either continued acting or became mothers to adorable children. All in all, each former child star seems to be living their best life nowadays, and all of them have certainly taken some time for themselves by going on relaxing vacays. And what would a tropical day be without the icons donning a stylish bikini or swimsuit?

Vanessa Hudgens is one of the past Disney queens who has shared a few bathing suit moments with her Instagram followers. Not only that, but the High School Musical alum even became a swimsuit designer by partnering with Fabletics to create her “Sun-Daze Collection” in April 2022.

“I wanted this collection to be something you can wear out with friends, while working out, sitting poolside, doing your errands and everything in between!” the Gimme Shelter actress captioned an Instagram post that month. “Each style, color, fabric, buttons, patches and so on are all hand-picked by me, and I hope you love them as much as I do.”

Aside from Vanessa, OG Disney girl Hilary Duff has also promoted self-confidence by sharing bikini moments with her fans online. In August 2020, the Lizzie McGuire alum posted a mirror selfie via Instagram wearing a sexy two-piece ensemble.

“Do whatever feels good for you even if it’s not food or fitness related!” she captioned the post as an encouraging message to her fans.

Nearly two years later, the How I Met Your Father actress opened up to Women’s Health about the changes her body has underwent through giving birth to her children. She shares daughters Banks and Mae with husband Matthew Koma and son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

“I’m proud of my body,” she told the outlet in May 2022, for which she posed nude for its cover issue. “I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me. I’ve gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through. I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position.”

Perhaps one of the most outspoken Disney Channel alumni, however, is rockstar Demi Lovato. The former Sonny With a Chance star has promoted natural curvy figures. In a since-deleted Instagram post, the “Skin of My Teeth” singer shared stunning bikini pictures of them near the ocean.

“I rarely ever showed my arms before … now I’m in this!!” they wrote. “(Granted, it barely shows anything BUT STILL) I don’t always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post – I do just that! It’s important to celebrate the little wins.”

