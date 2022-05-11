Disney channel alum Selena Gomez always looks gorgeous — especially in a swimsuit. The reported “triple threat” has proved this throughout her beach vacations over the years, sharing photos from her trips with friends to Hawaii, Mexico and the like. She has even created her own swimwear collection!

“It was really fun for us to play around with creating swimsuits because Theresa, Morgan and I love being outside so much,” Selena said in a statement about her 2021 swimsuit capsule collection she created with best friend and former assistant Theresa Mingus and business partner Morgan Brutocao for La’Mariette. “After going through swatches, my favorite color was purple. I wanted to stay away from colors I’m used to like red and white,” she added of the colorful swim line.

The July 2021 batch of swimsuits was not Selena’s first time designing swimwear for the brand. She formerly designed a bestselling style in 2019 that hid the scars from her kidney transplant surgery. She also helped the label rebrand one year later, revealing her scar while posing in an electric blue one-piece.

“When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar,” she captioned the September 2020 post. “I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through…and I’m proud of that.”

In addition to insecurities surrounding her kidney transplant scars, the Rare Beauty founder has been vocal about her body image struggles in the past. She’s dealt with drastic fluctuations in her weight, she’s shared, due to lupus and other health issues.

“For me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. That got to me big time. I think for me, that really messed me up for a bit,” she said in a November 2019 videocast interview with Giving Back Generation.

Despite the challenges she has encountered surrounding her body, Selena eventually found peace with her self-image. She posted a sassy TikTok in April 2022 pushing back against people who have criticized her figure.

“But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway — ‘You’re too small, you’re too big, that doesn’t fit.’ Bitch, I am perfect the way I am,” the ”Same Old Love” singer said in the video.

