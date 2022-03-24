When it comes to successful young women in Hollywood, Selena Gomez most definitely tops the list. Following her success as a child star, plus her music and movie careers, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer has amassed a staggering net worth of $85 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Question is, how exactly does Selena make her money? Sure, her songs are beyond successful, but you don’t rake in that kind of dough from a few studio albums. Interested in learning more about Selena’s enviable bank account? Keep reading.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

A Music Career

OK, yes, Selena is more than just a singer, but that doesn’t mean we can just gloss her over her music career. Since coming onto the scene in 2002, Selena has released three solo albums: Stars Dance in 2013, Revival in 2015 and Rare in 2020. Additionally, the Texas native has released a number of beloved singles — including popular songs “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now.” Both tracks are believed to be about Selena’s highly publicized relationship (and breakup) with Justin Bieber. Her first ever Spanish-language EP, Revelación, dropped in 2021.

Movies and TV

As many millennials know, Selena actually got her start as an actress. In fact, her first acting credit was an episode of Barney & Friends in 2003! How cute. After that, Selena went on to appear in a number of childhood classics like The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Hannah Montana and of course, Wizards of Waverly Place. As she got older, Selena went on to take more serious and adult roles, including Spring Breakers, Neighbors 2, The Fundamentals of Caring and The Dead Don’t Die. She is currently starring in the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building alongside veteran actors Steve Martin and Martin Short. Beyond acting, Selena was one of the executive producers for 13 Reasons Why on Netflix.

Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock

Brand Deals and Business Ventures

Just like most celebrities in Hollywood, Selena makes some of her money from brand deals. For example, she currently has her own line of activewear with Puma and is an ambassador for Coach. Not too shabby, huh?

The Texas native also started her own beauty brand, Rare Beauty, in September 2020. The company’s website claims they are dedicated to “breaking down unrealistic standards of perfection” and they also donate $1 from every product sold to “support mental health,” according to their official Instagram — but considering the brand has 3 million Instagram followers, it’s clear Selena sees a pretty profit from the sales.