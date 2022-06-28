Like a disco ball! Selena Gomez shined in a silver sequined dress while attending the Los Angeles premiere for Only Murders in the Building season 2 on Monday, June 27.

The actress kept her look classy and sexy in a Michael Kors Collection floor-length gown that had open cut-out sides and a high slit to show off her fantastic legs. She paired the dress with subtle, silver strap shoes and a messy ponytail.

The “Wolves” singer celebrated the premiere of the hit Hulu mystery comedy that premiered on Tuesday, June 28, alongside costars Martin Short and Steve Martin, who also dressed in the same color scheme as the former Disney star. The hysterical and unconventional trio dished on the upcoming season on the red carpet, revealing that they worked hard to keep the show just as interesting as the first season.

“What I’ve learned is to be more snarky with my jokes,” Selena told Vanity Fair. “I think I have a little more bite now. I will make a small dig, and Marty will look at me, and say, ‘I showed her that. I taught her well.’”

Along with familiar Hollywood stars, the red carpet saw some new faces as season 2 will introduce new characters to the show. Cara Delevingne, who’s the newest addition to the cast, opted for a more casual look in comparison to her costars. The model, who is good friends with the Rare Beauty founder, wore brown pants and a blue top with matching gloves that resembled Kim Kardashian’s dress at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

She will play Alice, Selena’s love interest during season 2, who owns a gallery and helps her love interest get back to herself. The series showrunner and co-creator, John Hoffman, previously said the two have “amazing” chemistry on screen, given that they have a friendship in real life.

Selena also raved about working with her bestie, revealing that she had “a blast” filming with the Paper Towns star. “I’ve known Cara since we were 15, so we’ve been friends for a long time,” she told MTV UK in June 2022. “She was fantastic. I found [working with her] really easy because I do love her, and it’s so fun for me,” she continued. “She made everyone smile and laugh and just made everything really easy.”

