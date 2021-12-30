Solidifying the friendship! Model Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez got matching watercolor rose tattoos, proving they are BFF goals.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer, 29, was the first one to debut her new ink by New York City artist Bang Bang.

“Thank you for always being wonderful,” the celebrity tattoo artist captioned a photo showing off Selena’s latest ink. The large pink and black rose started at the nape of her neck and drips down her back.

A “watercolor” tattoo typically means the piece is “a bright, vivid marking made up of a number of subtle color gradients and techniques that create a more gradual color fade-out,” according to Byrdie.

Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Fans gushed in the comment section over the Only Murders in the Building actress’ tat, and just one day later, Cara’s matching rose was posted by Bang Bang.

“I had so much fun making these tattoos — thanks for always trusting me, Cara,” the caption read. “FYI I didn’t tell them til the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever.”

The Suicide Squad actress, 29, posed topless to show off the rose, which was placed on her rib cage. The gorgeous flower sits right below her “XII” tat.

She’s had “XII” — the Roman numeral for 12 — adorned on her body for years. Not only is her birthday August 12, but she also called 12 a “magic number” via Instagram.

Selena and Cara have been friends for a long time but have seemingly been spending more time together as of late. In November, fans went crazy when the “Wolves” singer planted a sweet kiss on the U.K. native while they sat courtside at a New York Knicks game.

YouTube

Five minutes into the second quarter, the Kiss Cam focused on the two ladies. Cara began blushing and tried to shyly hide her face behind her elbow. For her part, Selena had no problem leaning over and kissing her pal’s left cheek. The Her Smell actress reciprocated by making an air kiss in Sel’s direction.

Rumors have circulated that there could be a spark between the A-list friends since they took a trip to St. Tropez, France, together in 2015. At the time, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum told PrideSource she “didn’t mind” the speculation. In fact, she “loved it.”

“Honestly, though, she’s incredible and very open and she just makes me open,” Selena said at the time. “She’s so fun and she’s just extremely adventurous, and sometimes I just want that in my life, so I didn’t mind it. I loved it.”