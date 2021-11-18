Selena Gomez sure is keeping fans on their toes with hints about whom she might be dating. After wearing a sweater identical to that of hunky actor Chris Evans, now, she’s cuddling up with Cara Delevingne and even giving the model a sweet kiss on the jumbotron at a New York Knicks game!

Five minutes into the second quarter, the Kiss Cam focused on the two ladies. Cara, 29, initially blushed and didn’t make a move, before shyly trying to hide her face behind her elbow. But Selena, also 29, had no problem leaning over and planting a smooch on the actress’ left cheek. Cara made an air kiss in Selena’s direction in return.

The two beauties had courtside seats to the November 17 face off against the Orlando Magic. Selena came dressed to impress for her outing with the Carnival Row actress, wearing a short black minidress, knee high leather boots and a long camel coat. She had her brunette bob pulled back into a messy bun, while rocking bright red lipstick and gold hoop earrings.

Cara kept things casually chic in a black sweater, tight black latex pants, a black denim jacket and white lace up sneakers. She had her sandy brown locks pulled back in a messy bun like the “Good For You” singer. The smiling ladies leaned in with their heads touching while posing for photographs during the game.

Rumors have dated back to 2015 that there could be a spark between the friends, as they took a vacation to St. Tropez, France, together that year. The two were also part of mutual pal Taylor Swift‘s girl squad during the singer’s 1989 days.

At the time, Selena told PrideSource, “I loved it. I didn’t mind it,” that she and Cara made headlines as a possible couple. The “Wolves” singer added, “Honestly, though, she’s incredible and very open and she just makes me open. She’s so fun and she’s just extremely adventurous, and sometimes I just want that in my life, so I didn’t mind it. I loved it.”

When the publication asked Selena if she’d ever questioned her sexuality, she responded, “Oh, I think everybody does, no matter who they are. I do, yeah, of course. Absolutely. I think it’s healthy to gain a perspective on who you are deep down, question yourself and challenge yourself; it’s important to do that.”

Selena hasn’t publicly dated anyone since her 10-month romance with The Weeknd in 2017. That was followed by a brief reunion with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, before he went on to marry model Hailey Baldwin. Cara identifies as pansexual and was most recently in a two-year relationship with actress Ashley Benson that ended in 2020.

Most recently, Selena has been rumored to be dating Avengers star Chris, 40. The Only Murders in the Building actress wore a white cable-knit sweater backstage with pal Taylor on November 13 when she was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Fans compared it to the same sweater Chris wore in the 2019 murder mystery Knives Out. The handsome Boston native first got tongues wagging recently when he recently began following Selena on Instagram, as she became one of the elite 185 people Chris keeps tabs on.