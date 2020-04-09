It’s here! Selena Gomez released her new song “Boyfriend” on April 9, and the lyrics reveal that she “wants love again” after her split from Justin Bieber. Her entire album Rare is filled with amazing tracks and heartfelt lyrics, but we can’t help but fall hard and fast for her latest song.

“I keep finding the wrong ones,” Selena, 27, sings in the dreamy track. Despite, “hitting dead ends” and getting “cut again and again,” the brunette beauty confesses that she wants a ~boyfriend.~ Don’t worry too much about Sel because she was sure to note in the lyrics that she’s “been doing just fine.” Tell ’em, girl!

Courtesy of Selena Gomez/Instagram

Selena and Justin, 26, dated on-and-off from 2011 to 2018. However, the “Baby” singer got engaged to Hailey Baldwin in July 2018, and they were legally married the following September. Judging by the lyrics, it looks like the “Wolves” singer is happy to be off that rollercoaster.

The songstress revealed on April 6 that she was “excited” to drop her latest track and loved the story it told. “It’s a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love,” a written statement posted by Selena read. “But, also knowing that you don’t need anyone other than yourself to be happy.”



The former Disney kid noted that she wrote the song “long before” the coronavirus pandemic, but she still struggled with deciding if “Boyfriend” was appropriate to release at such a tumultuous time.

The deluxe version of Rare, featuring ‘Boyfriend,’ ‘She’ and ‘Souvenir,’ is out April 9th. You can presave it now and learn more about how to donate to the PLUS1 COVID-19 Fund in at the link in my bio. 🌹https://t.co/kefmbbVE00 pic.twitter.com/3geAFJ1x9E — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) April 6, 2020

“In the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities,” she explained. “Just like the rest of the world, I’m praying for safety, unity and recovery during this pandemic. In addition, Selena said she was “personally donating to the Plus 1 COVID-19 Relief Fund” and “$1 of every order in [her] official store” would also go toward the cause.

The former Wizards of Waverly Place star also released another song called “She,” which features extremely empowering lyrics. “Oh baby, you’re enough to get you out of this place,” one line reads. Selena teased the track on Instagram to accompany a gorgeous polaroid photo of herself wearing a glittering dress with a plunging neckline. Keep doing you, Sel!

We are loving Selena’s new music and can’t wait to see what’s next for her.