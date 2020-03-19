YouTuber Tana Mongeau Is Killing the Self-Isolation Game — See What She’s Been Up To!

Stayin’ home and having fun! YouTuber Tana Mongeau is definitely the queen of self-isolation. The 21-year-old bombshell has been showing off how she’s been staying busy while keeping herself healthy during the coronavirus pandemic via her Instagram and Twitter.

“At least pandemic [equals] no makeup [and] hella skincare,” the blonde beauty told fans and followers about her quarantine routine on her Instagram Stories on March 18. Plus, she showed off her fresh face in a cute video clip where she remarked that it was the first time she was seeing sunshine in a while. We stan no makeup Tana!

The MTV starlet has also been editing up a storm — and we can’t wait to see what the quarantine does to spice up her YouTube channel. “He doesn’t want me to edit,” she wrote over a cute clip of a puppy trying to get her to give pets on March 18. “I’m kind of thriving. Hour 11 of editing,” Tana captioned a pic of a seriously delicious-looking omelet the next morning.

The Las Vegas native took to Twitter on March 17 to explain that she had videos coming, so we’re excited to see what’s next. “Uploading a few things regarding mental and physical health this week,” she wrote. “I have a lot I wanna [say and] I wanna help.”

The vlogger took a few video clips of her pal and rumored flame, Mod Sun, painting, so it seems as though the rapper is part of her quarantine crew. And it looks like she’s keeping busy, not just by getting work done, but also by playing silly internet games.

A Twitter fan page put together a game where you pause a GIF twice and the two celebs that come up in the pause are who you would be “quarantined” with. When Tana played, she got herself and crush David Dobrik. “That’s so weird,” she wrote on the platform. “I was literally playing this weird Twitter game and got these two images hahahahaha! That’s so funny LOL.”

Either way, she’s definitely taking things seriously — and that’s what matters. “I’m about to do everything I can to help people with coronavirus,” she wrote on Twitter on March 18. “[Please] stay inside. [Please] do the same.”

