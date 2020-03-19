Keeping busy! Kim Kardashian revealed how she was passing the time while social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak and confessed that she’s really been missing her family. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been digging through old pictures and reflecting on fun times.

“I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters,” the 39-year-old wrote on Twitter along with a pic of her and Khloé Kardashian getting glammed up at a photo shoot. “But, we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self-quarantined. It’s hard, but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s.”

In the behind-the-scenes snapshot, Kim can be seen in a white, fluffy robe seemingly in a deep conversation with KoKo, 35. The Good American founder is topless but has a towel wrapped around her chest as her sister rests her hand on her leg. We’re sure Kim has tons of photos to dig through and organize, so it seems like a perfect task to conquer during this time.

The KKW Beauty founder has been staying close to home during the past week and has been posting precious moments with her kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. “Rain Rain, Go Away, Little Psalmy Wants To Play,” Kim captioned a video of 2-year-old Chicago singing to her 10-month-old. Chi was hanging out in her playroom wearing pink butterfly wings as she sweetly sang “Rain, Rain, Go Away” to Saint, who was bobbing along to the music.

Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian are keeping busy doing the same things at their own homes. The Revenge Body host shared an adorable clip of her daughter, True Thompson, riding around on a pink motorcycle while she sported her pajamas and fuzzy slippers.

As for the Poosh.com founder, 40, she has been enjoying quiet moments with her kiddos. She recently posted “lessons” from her youngest child, Reign Disick, as they ate heart-shaped waffles in the kitchen. “It’s just about love. The end. Bye, bye,” the 5-year-old gushed to his proud mom.

Although the sisters have their hands full with their kids, it’s common for the cousins to see each other quite frequently. However, things are different these days, and the famous family is taking all the precautions they need to.

