We live for these sweet mother-son moments! On Sunday, March 15, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to share three clips of her son Reign Disick spitting some serious wisdom on love.

It all started when the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, decided to make heart-shaped waffles for breakfast. Apparently, they are a very thought-provoking carbohydrate.

Of course, Reign is only 5 years old, so his musings weren’t the easiest to follow. However, his core message was sound: “It’s just about love. The end. Bye, bye.” Clearly, Kourtney is doing something right when it comes to raising her three children — the Poosh.com founder also shares Mason, 10, and Penelope, 7, with ex Scott Disick.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Unfortunately, the proud mama has received some backlash over her parenting methods, including kissing her children on the mouth. That said, Kourtney has learned to tune out the white noise (a.k.a. mommy-shamers).

“I really try to not give energy to things that aren’t worthy of my energy,” she told Rose Inc. in an interview published on March 9. “Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it … but I usually don’t think twice.”

Even if Kourtney has learned to ignore the haters, certain comments still upset her. “No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad. The worst, though, is when people I don’t know give unsolicited parenting advice,” she admitted. “No one knows my kids better than me, I’ve got this, I’m good, thanks.”

You tell ‘em, Kourtney! Based on everything she shares on social media, the lifestyle blogger’s relationship with her kiddos is priceless. We look forward to seeing more sweet moments like this in the future.

