You don’t have to ~keep up~ with the Kardashians to know Kourtney Kardashian is all about her kids. The reality star regularly posts photos of her three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, and it’s the sweetest thing.

In fact, if you’ve been wondering why you’ve been seeing less and less of the brunette beauty on KUWTK, it’s because she’s usually off spending time with them. Kourtney is also expected to take an even bigger step back from filming to focus more on the kids. “I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there, but I am not saying goodbye,” Kourtney told Entertainment Tonight in November.

It’s clear Kourt and her mini-mes are inseparable. While she loves hanging with them and taking them on luxurious vacations, she’s not about spoiling them too much. On the other hand, their grandma Kris Jenner does quite the opposite.

“She spoils them all rotten,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in December 2019. “Kourtney would rather her mom spend quality time with her kids than buy them stuff they don’t need. They already have more than enough. It’s a constant struggle for Kris, she wants to give them the world.”

However, Kourtney is the only Kar-Jenner sibling who seems to disagree with her mom. “Kim, Khloé, Kylie and Rob let Kris do what she does,” the insider divulged. “They think it’s funny, but all of the grandkids are overloaded with more toys and stuffed animals that they could possibly play with.”

Fortunately, whatever the kids don’t play with or use doesn’t go to waste. “They either give it to their staff or donate it,” the source continued. “So, they let Kris have her fun. Kris really is like Santa Claus to them.” No wonder these kids are always smiling!

Keep scrolling to see all the times Kourtney and her kids were the cutest.