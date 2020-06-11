Scott Disick is grateful to have Kourtney Kardashian by his side following his recent stint in rehab and split from ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie.

“He’s so appreciative of the effort she’s making to help him on his road to recovery,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Scott says he doesn’t know how he would’ve survived the past few weeks without Kourtney’s support.”

Scott, 37, and Kourtney, 41, who share children Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, split in 2015. Since then, they’ve both dated other people. However, it looks like there may still be a spark between them, but they’re choosing not to act on it. “They’re just coparenting at the moment, but the feelings they have for each other haven’t disappeared,” adds the insider.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The Flip It Like Disick star and the Poosh.com founder used to be a great couple, and it seems like their kids agree because they would “love” for their parents to “get back together,” according to a previous source.

Unfortunately, a reunion between the former flames seems unlikely at the moment. “That’s not in the cards for them. Not right now, anyway,” an insider told In Touch. “There’s a lot of water under the bridge, and while Kourtney loves having Scott around the kids more, she’s not about dating him again. That’s not something she’s ready to embrace. Scott may feel differently, but his priority right now is his health and mental state.”

Scott checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility in April to deal with emotional issues relating to his parents’ deaths. His mom, Bonnie Disick, died in October 2013 and his dad, Jeffrey Disick, died January 2014 — just three months later.

Once Scott returned home, his relationship with Sofia, 21, took a turn for the worse. The pair, who had been quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic, split in May after nearly three years together. Despite going their separate ways, fortunately, it seems like it was an amicable separation. Scott “truly only wants the best” for Sofia, another source previously told Life & Style.

Luckily, he has a great support system. Shortly after his breakup with the up-and-coming actress, the Talentless founder celebrated his 37th birthday with the Kar-Jenners. There’s nothing like family time!