Would they give it another shot? Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s kids would “love” to see their parents “get back together” after his split from Sofia Richie in May, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Going to the reopening of Nobu with Kourtney and the kids Penelope, Reign and Mason is just what Scott needed to cheer him up,” the insider says about how he’s coping post-breakup. “After months of being in lockdown, Kourtney’s trying to bring a sense of normality back into Scott’s life. She organized the outing and invited a few of their friends, too.”

The squad appeared to be in great spirits while enjoying a delicious meal at the Southern California restaurant amid the coronavirus pandemic. It seems he’s leaning on his loved ones while adjusting to his new single status.

Courtesy of @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Fans were shocked to hear The Talentless founder, 37, parted ways with his girlfriend, 21, following their 3-year romance. The news came after he checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility in April in an effort to improve his mental health.

While some people speculate the exes will reconcile after some time apart, another insider told Life & Style they’re likely “not getting back together.”

Scott celebrated his 37th birthday with the Kardashian brood, starting off this next chapter on a positive note. They dined on a Hansen’s cake and enjoyed spending quality time together. Sofia was noticeably missing from the festivities.

Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram

The model and Flip It Like Disick star started dating in September 2017 and it’s unknown what exactly led to their breakup, but some fans speculate the quarantine put some extra tension on their relationship. Even though they are no longer together romantically, it seems they are still amicable post-split.

So, might he get back with Kourtney? “That’s not in the cards for them. Not right now, anyway,” a source revealed to In Touch. “There’s a lot of water under the bridge, and while Kourtney loves having Scott around the kids more, she’s not about dating him again. That’s not something she’s ready to embrace. Scott may feel differently, but his priority right now is his health and mental state.”