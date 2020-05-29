Keeping it cool! Sofia Richie sent her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick some love in the form of an Instagram like on Thursday, May 28, just one day after the news of their split broke.

“Love some good inspo for building houses. My next bedroom has to look like this!” wrote Scott alongside a dreamy photo of a sleek bedroom with glass walls surrounded by fog designed by Benjamin Springer, founder of CGI studio Exorbitart.

Instagram

Sofia has always been exceptionally supportive of Scott’s career aspirations, from his house flipping business featured on Flip It Like Disick to his Talentless clothing line, which she could frequently be seen sporting on social media. Despite their breakup after three years together, sources tell Life & Style Sofia still has a soft spot for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“Sofia had a blast with Scott and will forever hold their time together as special,” said the insider, adding that Sof is “very mature for her age,” so it’s no surprise she’s handling the split with grace.

For his part, Scott “truly only wants the best” for the model, a second source explained. He “has no hard feelings. She’s a great girl.”

Hopefully, the rest of the Kardashian family is just as easygoing about the whole thing. While Sofia dropped a like on Scott’s page and recently posted about “missing” bestie Kylie Jenner, Scotts pseudo-sister hasn’t interacted with her friend online since. On top of that, Kylie posted a photo with Scott to celebrate his birthday after the news broke, proving she’ll always have his back.

Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

And so will Scott’s other ex, Kourtney Kardashian. The former couple took their children to Utah for Memorial Day weekend amidst Scott’s breakup, and he’s been “leaning on” her for “support” since he and Sofia decided to take a step back from their relationship. While “Kourtney loves having Scott around the kids more,” fans shouldn’t expect their relationship to turn romantic again. At least, not yet. “That’s not something she’s ready to embrace. Scott may feel differently, but his priority right now is his health and mental state,” said another source.

Right now, we’re just glad to see everybody getting along!