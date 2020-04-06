Getting creative! Sofia Richie took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, April 4, to show off her supplies for a backyard tie-dye party. The up-and-coming actress, 21, opted to use boyfriend Scott Disick’s Talentless clothing line as her base for some colorful new designs.

“About to start tie-dye,” Sofia captioned a photo of several white joggers, sweatshirts and T-shirts. Unfortunately, the model didn’t post a snapshot of the final result. That said, we have no doubt that she took her beau’s pieces to the next level.

Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

As it happens, Scott’s pseudo-sister-in-law Kendall Jenner was also tie-dying that day. However, given the social distancing measures being taken amid the coronavirus pandemic, it’s unlikely the pair met up for a hangout.

In fact, Kendall’s older sister Kim Kardashian revealed that the entire famous family is quarantining separately. Of course, that’s played a large role in filming season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

“We are [filming] … so we filmed everything season — I think we’re on 18 … yeah, 18 — we filmed the entire season except for the last episode,” Kim explained to Jimmy Fallon during a special at-home edition of The Tonight Show on March 30. “Now that we’ve shut down production, it will be all of us in quarantine filmed separately … by ourselves.”

Thankfully, the Kar-Jenner bunch knows a thing or two about working a camera. “We have tripods set up and our iPhones,” the KKW Beauty mogul, 39, continued. “The whole last episode will be what we do in quarantine. I’ll get to see what Khloé is doing! I mean, I literally have no idea what everyone else has been doing.”

In February, Sofia made it clear that she wouldn’t be appearing on this season of KUWTK, but perhaps that has changed amid the coronavirus outbreak. After all, she and Scott, 36, are shacked up together! Sofia has even been giving fans a peek at their beautiful space.

Clearly, she’s making the best of her quarantine.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Life & Style wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!