Eat Like Sofia Richie! Check Out the Model’s Favorite Meals for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

When it comes to celebrities who love (love, love) to share their foodie adventures on social media, Sofia Richie most definitely tops the list. The model, 21, is constantly posting content about her varied diet. The best part? Scott Disick’s longtime girlfriend is all about moderation.

Some days, Sofia will eat healthy from sunrise to sundown — i.e. fruit smoothies, salads and cooked veggies. Other days, however, she’s all about carbs and sugar! For instance, the California native once took to Instagram to show off her lunch that consisted of not one, but two types of pasta. If that’s not living the dream, we don’t know what is.

Of course, with a great appetite, comes great responsibility. When Sofia isn’t scarfing down her favorite foods, she’s in the gym getting her sweat on. “Sofia works hard at keeping her amazing body in shape,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in November. “Even when she’s on vacation, she squeezes in a couple of sessions at the gym.”

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Scott, 36, and Sofia took a ~steamy~ trip to Miami, where the blonde beauty showed off her hard work in a tiny black and pink bikini. In addition to flaunting her killer curves, Sofia and the Flip It Like Disick star had an incredible time together. “When it comes to vacations, Scott goes all out — they watched the sunset from David and Isabela Grutman’s multimillion-dollar yacht, enjoyed romantic dinners and relaxed by the pool,” the insider dished.

Clearly, things between the lovebirds have never been better. Question is, does Lord Disick plan on finally proposing? “Like most couples, they have their ups and downs, but those close to them wouldn’t be surprised if Scott pops the question next year,” a separate source exclusively told Life & Style “He’s been saying Sofia’s ‘The One’ for a while now.”

Needless to say, we are pumped to see that wedding happen! After all, can you imagine the kind of spread Sofia will pick out?

