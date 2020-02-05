Scott Disick’s GF Sofia Richie Won’t Be on ‘KUWTK’ Next Season Because She Wants to ‘Get Into Acting’

Big things! Sofia Richie revealed that she will not appear on the next season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians because she wants to “get into acting.” The model made a brief appearance during season 17 when she went on vacation to Finland with her boyfriend, Scott Disick, and his ex Kourtney Kardashian. Her cameo made for a juicy storyline on the reality show, but she’s now looking ahead to exciting career opportunities.

“I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear! I’m gonna be doing acting stuff really soon,” the 21-year-old told Entertainment Tonight at the opening of the Marcell Von Berlin flagship store in Los Angeles on February 4.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The model gushed that she’s “excited” about the “big things” happening in her life and confessed that the wheels are already in motion to get her in front of the camera. “The roles I’m reading for right now are kind of similar to me, so they’re easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it,” she added.

The aspiring actress definitely had an unconventional life being raised by famed singer Lionel Richie. Plus, her adopted sister, Nicole Richie, found fame at a young age on The Simple Life with Paris Hilton. Sofia admitted that at times she felt “stuck in everyone’s shadow” but she’s ready to take her own spotlight. “I’m very different from both my sister and my dad, so I feel like I’ve kind of navigated into my lane and it’s been great for me,” she said.

The starlet has kept her distance from KUWTK for the most part but her bond with the famous family is as strong as ever. Specifically, she and Kylie Jenner, 22, are “like sisters,” an insider dished exclusively to Life & Style in January. The billionaire keeps a small circle of trustworthy friends, and Sofia has quickly proven to be a ride or die.

“Kylie’s sisters tend to ‘yes’ her so she started going to Sofia for advice and very quickly Kylie was really surprised by how much they had in common,” the insider explained. “Don’t forget that Sofia grew up in a famous household, too. And, she has a famous sister, too, and she understands — even if it’s on a smaller level — everything that Kylie is going through. Now they’re like sisters — they share clothes and style tips and just genuinely like hanging out with each other.”

We can’t wait to see what’s next for Sofia!