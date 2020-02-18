What Would Kourtney Kardashian Eat? See the ‘KUWTK’ Star’s Go-To Meals for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

When it comes to celebrities who eat, sleep and breathe a healthy lifestyle, Kourtney Kardashian most definitely comes to mind. After all, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, launched her very own wellness website, Poosh.com.

On top of talking about relationships, sex, home and much more, Kourtney is all about sharing her go-to diet tips and tricks, including what she likes to eat! “My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and a half years ago, when I did it for two months,” the proud mother of three wrote in a June 2019 blog post.

“In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” she continued, adding, “‘Keto’ is short for ‘ketosis,’ a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat.”

Of course, Kourtney does leave herself a little wiggle room! “I cheat twice a day with a little something sweet after lunch and dinner,” she revealed. “But when I did the keto diet, I was very strict six days a week and my cheat day was on Sundays. I’d go to the farmers market before church and get a matcha latte and chocolate croissant from Alfred’s. Then, after church, I’d head to Soho House for their buffet (all-you-can-eat waffles with butter and syrup).”

Ummm, that sounds incredible, Kourtney! Feel free to shoot us an invite next time you go, OK? Additionally, the proud mother of three loves to show off her fare on Instagram. With that, we’ve decided to keep track of what the reality TV personality likes to eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos!