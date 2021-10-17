Can’t keep their hands to themselves! While Kourtney Kardashian was at 30 Rock’s Studio 8-H to support boyfriend Travis Barker‘s guest performance with rapper Young Thug on Saturday Night Live, it seems she was more interested in some sexy backstage cuddles and hot kisses.

“Live from New York,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a series of photos of her and Travis, 45, on Saturday, October 16. The two were seen having sexy moments on a sofa in one of the green rooms, where they made the most of their alone time.

The 42-year-old reality star looked stunning in tight black vinyl pants, and the Blink-182 drummer couldn’t keep his hands to himself. In the series of photos, Travis had at least one hand or both on Kourt’s perky derriere.

While Travis went shirtless during their backstage romp, Kourtney wore a sexy blue and black leopard print corset-style top that hugged her figure. In one photo, the musician gazed at his girlfriend with a look filled with so much love and awe for his stunning partner.

Kourtney teased the rocker with a pair of drumsticks, eventually placing one in his mouth for Travis to bite down on. The Poosh founder then collapsed down across Travis’ lap on the sofa, while he held Kourtney in his arms with one hand on her behind and the other on her bare shoulder.

Their SNL makeout session comes one week after other members of Kourt’s family had flown to New York to be there for Kim Kardashian‘s SNL hosting debut on October 9. Sister Khloé Kardashian, 37, shared photos of herself modeling a sexy red mini-dress backstage, while also posing with their mom, Kris Jenner. During one of Kim’s skits, she even poked fun at her sister’s sexually-charged romance with Travis.

The couple seemed to miss Kim, 41, Khloe, and Kris, 65, by a few days. On October 15, Kourtney shared a series of Instagram Stories videos of a pedicab ride the couple took around Central Park. In addition to showing the beautiful scenery, Kourtney flashed a glimpse of Travis with his hand on her thigh as they took in the sights. The same day, they were photographed holding hands while out and about

Later that evening, the pair had a delicious dinner date at The Polo Bar before heading out for a night on the town with friends. While Kim may have had a professional triumph with her SNL hosting duties, it was Kourtney and Travis who had the most fun during their visit to the show.