Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker‘s trips together are always vacation goals, and their latest getaway to New York City, in which the pair took a romantic ride through Central Park, is no exception.

The Poosh.com founder shared photos and videos to her Instagram Stories on Friday, October 15, showing the sights the pair took in while visiting the 843-acre park, including a pedicab trip where Travis, 45, could be seen sweetly putting his hand on his girlfriend’s leg.

In addition to their cute PDA moment, the two passed by the Bethesda Terrace, where movies such as Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and John Wick 2 were shot, leading Kourtney, 42, to provide the main theme of the Macaulay Culkin film as a soundtrack to one of her videos.

Prior to their Big Apple getaway, the couple enjoyed a date at Nights of the Jack in Calabasas, California, on October 11. While Kourt brought her daughter, Penelope Disick, while the Blink-182 drummer brought along his daughter, Alabama Barker.

Sharing photos and videos of their Halloween experience, Kourtney, Travis, and Alabama, 15, included snaps from Nights of the Jack’s celebrity pumpkin patch.

In addition to Penelope, Kourtney’s sons Mason and Reign Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, are Team Travis through and through. “They’re obsessed with him,” an insider previously told Life & Style.

“They have such a great relationship with Scott, so they see Travis as a fun, responsible, present person in their lives,” the source gushed. “He’s always doing fun things for them like letting them play his drum set, bringing them their favorite foods, and he acts like a big kid with them in the pool and backyard and Disney.”

In addition to Alabama, Travis shares son Landon Barker with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The music producer also has a close relationship with Shanna’s oldest daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

“Travis doesn’t take himself too seriously and his kids are grown, so he hasn’t been able to be as kid-like as he is getting to be right now,” the insider added. “He’s especially close to Penelope, whom he loves to joke with, do her nails and watch movies with.”

According to the source, Mason, 11, “loves Travis, too,” but he is “more into hanging” with Landon, 18, and Alabama, “who he thinks are just the coolest people on the planet.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s ride in Central Park!