Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA While at Disneyland With Her Son Reign

Family fun! Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker were spotted packing on the PDA during a day out at Disneyland with Kourtney’s youngest son, Reign Disick, on Tuesday, June 29.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, were seen getting cozy on the Dumbo ride while Kourtney’s son, 5 — whom she shares with ex Scott Disick along with her other two children, 11-year-old son Mason and 8-year-old daughter Penelope — sat in her lap. During the ride, the musician kissed the reality star’s neck, which put a huge smile on her face.

Other snapshots from the theme park excursion showed the former Aquabats member and his girlfriend’s youngest child smiling and bonding while walking around the park and on rides. At one point in the day, Travis was spotted with Reign riding on his shoulders, and the dynamic duo were also seen with their hands up on a small roller-coaster without Kourtney.

The Poosh founder and the musician went public with their romance in February — and ever since then, their relationship has been heating up in the public eye.

Even the Kardashian-Jenner family thinks the pair have upped the ante so much that a proposal from Travis appears “imminent” and “marriage is almost certain” for the couple, an insider previously revealed to Life & Style. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

The source added, “Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction. It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”

Plus, the happy couple has an exciting summer ahead of them. Travis “has planned five or six romantic mini-breaks and lots of pampering sessions” for himself and his lady love over the next few months — and it seems assured that the twosome and their children will spend time at Kourt’s new multimillion-dollar vacation house in Palm Springs. “It’s their ‘escape home,’” the insider noted. “It’s serene and tranquil — the perfect place for them to switch off from their busy lives in Los Angeles.”

