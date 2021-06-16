Hottest couple in Hollywood alert! Kourtney Kardashian was spotted going braless in a sexy crop top while on a PDA-filled coffee run with boyfriend Travis Barker on Tuesday, June 15.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 42-year-old could be seen rocking a white tank crop top and baggy green cargo pants with sunglasses. Her man, 45, donned a black muscle tee and black jeans. The musician had his arm wrapped around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star as they walked to their car. The happy couple even wore matching Converse sneakers during the outing.

The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer sparked romance rumors in January after being spotted spending time together at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs vacation home. Less than a month later, they made their relationship Instagram official.

Since going public, the dynamic duo has been far from shy about their red-hot connection. They have been spotted packing on the PDA amid several lunch and dinner outings around Los Angeles, as well as romantic trips one-on-one and with their sweet blended family. Travis shares 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while Kourt shares three kids — 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign — with ex Scott Disick.

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” an insider gushed to Life & Style in April. “Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

The momager broke her silence about her eldest daughter’s blossoming romance with the former Aquabats member on June 10. “Isn’t it great?” the 65-year-old raved to Ryan Seacrest during an appearance on his radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest. “I know, it’s the best.” According to the source, the famous family is convinced a proposal from the punk performer is “imminent” and “marriage is almost certain.”

Rachpoot/MEGA; Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the pair take their relationship to the next level — a second source previously told Life & Style Travis treats Kourtney “like a queen” and even “has planned five or six romantic mini-breaks and lots of pampering sessions over the summer.”

The couple will probably end up spending time at Kourt’s new multi-million dollar Palm Springs house. “It’s their ‘escape home,’” the insider added. “It’s serene and tranquil, the perfect place for them to switch off from their busy lives in Los Angeles.”