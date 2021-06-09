Who says chivalry is dead? Travis Barker is treating girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian “like a queen,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

According to the insider, the Blink-182 drummer, 45, “has planned five or six romantic mini-breaks and lots of pampering sessions over the summer.” Moreover, Kourtney, 41, recently purchased a stunning property in Palm Springs, California, for over $10 million.

“It’s their ‘escape home,'” says the sources. “It’s serene and tranquil — the perfect place for them to switch off from their busy lives in Los Angeles.” Kourtney and Travis spent time at the Palm Springs pad over Memorial Day weekend along with their kids.

The Poosh.com founder shares children Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, while the music producer shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Although the lovebirds didn’t buy the house together, it’s clear they’re getting serious.

In fact, Kourtney’s famous family, most notably mom Kris Jenner, thinks an engagement is “imminent,” a separate source previously revealed to Life & Style. “Marriage is almost certain … Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

As for Scott, 38, who is dating 19-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin, he “really doesn’t like that Kourtney has moved on with Travis,” an additional insider dished to Life & Style. “It really bothers him; that’s not a secret.”

As a result, Amelia, who went public with the Talentless founder in February, “can’t help” but feel “jealous,” the source noted. “It hurts her.”

In the past, Scott and Kourtney’s dynamic has gotten in the way of his love life, namely while dating ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie. During a March episode of KUWTK, the father of three confided in Kourtney about his split from Sofia, 22, in August 2020 after nearly three years together.

“I just think people come into our lives and think it’s maybe easier than they think to be with you or to be with me — but it’s very true that we do come with a lot of baggage,” Scott expressed. “It’s definitely not easy that we see each other, work together and are friends. When you first get with someone, everybody is making changes … but then, when it sinks in, and it becomes real life, it’s a lot different.”