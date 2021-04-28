Down the aisle? Kourtney Kardashian’s family thinks a proposal from her boyfriend, Travis Barker, is “imminent,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “Marriage is almost certain.”

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” gushes the source about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

Courtesy of Travis Barker/Instagram

The only thing that “worries” Kris, 65, is that the A-list couple could secretly “elope,” but the Poosh founder’s famous friends and family members are anxiously “waiting for that call” that Travis popped the question.

Kourtney’s loved ones aren’t just privately buzzing with excitement over a possible engagement. “Can we start wedding planning yet? You guys are the cutest,” longtime Kardashian pal Tracy Romulus commented via Instagram on April 27 in response to the hot couple’s PDA-packed photos from a recent trip to Utah.

“Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction,” the insider adds. “It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually-charged romance.”

The reality TV star has had two public relationships in the past. She and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick — whom she shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 — dated on-and-off for nearly 10 years before calling it quits in 2015. She then had a relationship with model Younes Bendjima for two years, but they broke up in 2018.

A second insider previously told Life & Style that the E! personality “is in no rush” to get married and loves their “zero pressure” relationship, but it seems as though her growing relationship with the Blink-182 drummer, 45, may have changed things.

“Kourtney has never been this infatuated or in your face about a guy before,” notes the insider. “Travis has brought something out in her that has completely freed her. Her guard is down when she’s with him and she doesn’t care what anyone thinks … This is Kourtney’s time to enjoy herself and she’s taking full advantage of it.”