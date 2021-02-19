Finally ready to make the move? Scott Disick revealed he would still marry ex Kourtney Kardashian, six years after their split.

In a new teaser for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 37-year-old told his former flame, 41, “I’ll marry you right now.” Of course, the teaser then cut to another clip, so as of now, it is unclear to fans how the Poosh founder reacted to Scott’s words. However, the trailer — which was posted on Kris Jenner‘s Instagram, as well as Kourt, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian‘s Instagrams on Thursday, February 18 — was released just two days after Kourtney made her new relationship with Travis Barker Instagram official.

On Tuesday, February 16, the mother of three shared an Instagram snapshot of her and her man’s hands clasped tightly together. Two days prior, Kourt and Travis, 45, seemingly spent Valentine’s Day together. They both shared similar photos of a fireplace — and the Blink-182 drummer also shared a photo of a woman’s ankle adorned with a diamond anklet that fans were convinced was Kourtney.

The new couple has “moved out of the ‘friend-zone’ and are dating,” an insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style in late January, just days after they sparked romance rumors at Kris’ Palm Springs home. “They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other.”

“The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition,” the source added. “For Kourt, their relationship is ‘easy.’ There’s no game playing or anything like that.” As for the musician, he “always found Kourt super sexy,” so needless to say, he is “over-the-moon” about their romance.

The dynamic duo are longtime pals and have been neighbors for many years, so Kourtney’s famous family has already taken a liking to the punk rocker. “Travis knows the Kardashians, and they’ve welcomed him into the family,” the insider continued. “They’re really pleased for Kourt and are glad to see her happy again.”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

One thing the Kardashian-Jenners like about Travis is that he is “a much better fit” for the reality star than her ex — with whom she shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign — or even her 27-year-old ex Younes Bendjima. The close-knit clan appreciates that the former Aquabats member “treats [Kourtney] with respect” and is more “mature” than the men who came before him in her life.