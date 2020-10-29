All aboard the #Skourtney ship! Kourtney Kardashian and on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Disick may no longer be together romantically, but that doesn’t mean we can’t reminisce about their sweetest moments over the years. Plus, the former flames are still going strong as terrific coparents to their three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

In fact, Scott and Kourtney, who dated for nine years before calling it quits in 2015, spent most of summer 2020 “playing house together” with their kiddos, a source previously told Life & Style. Based on social media, the famous family took trips to Malibu, Santa Barbara, Montecito and a handful of locations outside of their home state of California — including Idaho and Utah.

Additionally, Scott and Kourtney went on several solo “dinner dates,” the insider added. During one such outing at Nobu Malibu in late August, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars nearly ran into Scott’s ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie. The New York native and the up-and-coming actress broke up just weeks earlier after dating on-and-off for nearly three years.

While there was no bad blood between Sofia and Kourtney, Scott’s connection with the Poosh.com founder did create some tension in their relationship, namely after the Talentless founder’s brief stay in a Colorado rehab facility.

Scott entered treatment in late April to deal with emotional issues related to the deaths of his parents. Scott’s mother, Bonnie Disick, died in October 2013, and his father, Jeffrey Disick, passed away three months later. The Flip It Like Disick producer returned to Los Angeles after less than a week and began “leaning on” Kourtney “more and more,” a separate source told Life & Style.

“Their dynamic is that she likes to care for him and he depends on her for support,” the insider explained. As a result, it created “a very strange back and forth between” between Sofia and the mother of three. “When Scott gets low, Kourtney is the only person he can turn to.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Kourtney and Scott’s sweetest photos over the years.