Bali, Italy and More! The Most Expensive Kardashian-Jenner Vacations Will Give You Serious FOMO

It’s no secret the Kardashian-Jenner family plays as hard as they work, and they take some seriously expensive vacations. From Bali to Italy and the Caribbean, their lavish trips have been giving followers FOMO for years.

One of the priciest flexes came from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The Yeezy designer chartered a private flight on a two-story Boeing 747 jet complete with private bedrooms and large bathrooms to take them on a trip.

Although the reality couple didn’t disclose there they jetted off to, it was clear they traveled in style. “This is how he does it now, only 747s, Private – I’ve never even heard of this but whatever,” the KKW Beauty founder excitedly joked to her hubby as they were welcomed aboard.

Luxury definitely comes with a price. “The particular plane Kanye and Kim were on is privately owned,” Adam Twidel, CEO of PrivateFly, told Refinery29. “As such, we can only estimate as to the cost required to operate it, but it’s in the neighborhood of $200,000 per hour. To put it in perspective, Air Force One is a 747-200, a slightly bigger version of the same model, and costs about $250,000 an hour to operate.”

The famous family doesn’t just travel by air, they also love boating around exotic locations. Kylie Jenner enjoyed her 22nd birthday in 2019 on a yacht in Italy with Travis Scott and their daughter, Stormi Webster. Kourtney Kardashian also cruised the Italian coastline during a trip around the same time.

Prices on yachts vary, but they all have a pretty hefty price tag. During a 2016 family vacation to Portofino, they chartered a motor yacht called the “Sealyon,” which costs about $110,000 per week, according to Charter World.

However, a smaller boat like the “Nautique” that Kylie rented during a Kylie Skin girls trip to Turks and Caicos costs about $1,500 per day, according to Boatsetter.

These are just a few splurges the Kardashian-Jenners indulged in while traveling. Keep scrolling to see their priciest vacations!