Vacationing in style! Kylie Jenner gave fans a tour of her lavish Aspen, Colorado, vacation home on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 3, while enjoying a getaway with daughter Stormi Webster, mom Kris Jenner, sister Kendall Jenner, Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott.

In the set of photos from the social media tour, the 23-year-old showed off a stunning living room with a see-through glass floor (yes, you read that right) and immaculate snowy views, as well as a backyard with a pool. The makeup mogul also photographed a stunning marble fireplace and several game rooms, including one with a billiard table and another with a bowling lane.

The proud mama also shared videos of her only daughter, 2, killing it on the bunny slopes with her snowboard. “My little pro!!!” Kylie captioned the adorable clip of the tiny tot gliding down the hill. Stormi even stopped on her own, proving her skills. “You went on your heels and you stopped! That was amazing,” Kylie gushed to her baby girl as she finished her stride. “Gimmie a high five!”

Though Stormi’s aunt Khloé Kardashian was not on the Colorado trip with the Jenner ladies, she made sure to send love on Kylie’s post. “She is such a rock star!!!! Go Stormi go!!!!” the Good American founder gushed in the comments section.

This isn’t the first time the toddler has been spotted tearing up the slopes with her mama. In December 2019, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took her daughter on her “first snow trip” — and she shared several photos and videos of Stormi owning the bunny hill on her board. Clearly, she’s only gotten better since the last trip.

Kylie’s only child has been enjoying the holiday season with her parents. The Life of Kylie alum shared photos of the present Stormi’s dad, 28, gifted their daughter on December 25. The Astroworld artist gave her an incredible life-size Cinderella carriage — which also lights up at night — and five gorgeous Disney princess dresses for playtime.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kylie’s gorgeous vacation home in Aspen!