Fit for a princess! Kylie Jenner showed off daughter Stormi Webster‘s life-size Cinderella carriage Christmas present from dad Travis Scott on Friday, December 25.

“OMG @travisscott,” the 23-year-old wrote over a video tour of the lavish gift from the Astroworld artist, 28. The gorgeous carriage was painted white with pink seat cushions inside. There were five Disney princess dresses — which were part of Stormi’s gift, of course — placed inside the luxury wagon as well. On top of the stunning animated cart come to life was a sign that read, “Princess Stormi,” in the iconic Disney font.

It’s no surprise to see the 2-year-old ranking in some pricey presents from her famous parents, least of all at Christmas. In July, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star purchased a pony from the Netherlands for the tiny tot — which cost her a whopping $200,000. In December 2019, the rapper surprised his only child with a day-long visit from her favorite character from Trolls, Poppy.

“Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “She can drop upwards of $100K in a week on her little girl!” A second source added the makeup mogul “can’t help herself” when it comes to spoiling her daughter with the best.

Kylie and Travis split in October 2019 after two years of dating — but they continue to coparent their little girl amicably. “Their No. 1 priority is Stormi,” a third insider exclusively told Life & Style in November. “They spend as much time together as they can.”

In fact, the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family thinks the Kylie Skin founder and the “Highest in the Room” artist have “the most mature relationship” of all the coparents in the group.

“Kylie handles it with such maturity and just takes each day as it comes,” the insider noted, adding the longtime reality star and her former flame never “fight over time” with their child. “It probably helps that neither one of them are interested in seeing other people, but for now, it just works,” the source said.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Stormi’s stunning life-size Cinderella carriage Christmas present!