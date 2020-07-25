Ride, girl! Kylie Jenner gifted her only daughter, Stormi Webster, with a $200,000 pony named in honor of the toddler’s favorite Disney movie, Frozen — and we’re totally shook.

On July 23, breeder Stal Wilten confirmed the makeup mogul, 22, purchased the grey horse for her daughter, 2. “#ThrowbackThursday goes to the most famous pony of them all, Frozen,” the equestrian wrote on Instagram. “We got news he has landed in L.A. and living the life with a sweet little girl named Stormi. Her parents, in true fashion, made sure their daughter had the most precious pony out there.”

Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The animal cost the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star a hefty price — plus an extra $7,000 to $10,000 to fly the pony from its original home in the Netherlands to its new dwellings in Los Angeles, according to the Daily Mail.

It’s no surprise to see the proud mama going all out for her baby. “Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively. “She can drop upwards of $100K in a week on her little girl!”

Plus, the Kylie Skin founder isn’t just about spending tons of cash on her baby girl just because — she makes it truly special. It’s well known Stormi adores the hit Disney film and even had an entire Frozen-themed area during her 2nd birthday bash in April.

The successful entrepreneur also loves to drop a dollar or two on herself. “She spends at least $300k on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once. She’s bought cars just to match her outfits,” the source claimed. “While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pairs.”

Considering Kylie thinks her daughter, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, is the “best thing” she’s “ever done,” it makes sense she would want to give her baby the best. “It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now,” the source gushed about Kylie’s ability to give her child the world. “While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful.”