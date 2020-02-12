Excuse you, Mommy! Kylie Jenner shared the sweetest videos of her daughter, Stormi Webster, watching Frozen 2 for the first time via her Instagram Stories on February 11 — and needless to say, the 2-year-old definitely thought her mother was a little too loud during the movie. The makeup mogul, 22, detailed how her baby shushed her as they experienced the Disney sequel for the first time. LOL!

“So, we’re watching Frozen 2 for the first time,” Kylie began her video with Stormi next to her. “And she’s really into it because I just turned to tell her I love her, I said, ‘Stormi, I love you, you love me?’ And she said, ‘Shhh, Mommy.’ I was in shock. She’s never done that before.”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Naturally, the KUWTK star couldn’t help but stress the ~severity~ of the situation. “You told me to shhh!” she told her daughter before turning back to the camera. “She obviously really loves this movie.” In the following clip, the tiny tot can be seen sticking her little feet in her mama’s face. Talk about a cute little wiggle worm!

If you’re a Stormi Webster fan, you probably know all about her affinity for all things Frozen. The brunette beauty has shown off her daughter watching the animated hit several times on her Instagram Stories — and the baby even had a whole Frozen-themed section of her StormiWorld 2nd birthday party on February 1. The icy cave room consisted of furniture made of ice and even its very own Elsa and Olaf.

We really love getting a glimpse into Stormi’s world (no pun intended) via social media, but the most-followed Kar-Jenner Instagrammer knows that the platform does have it’s downsides.

“I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now,” Kylie told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published on February 4. “Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too. I’m just trying my best, even though she’s still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn’t normal, the way we live. It’s just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, ‘Don’t look!’”

We’re glad Kylie shares these moments with us. Keep ’em coming, mama!