Raising a child in the public eye has its challenges, but Kylie Jenner manages. The 22-year-old recognizes that her lifestyle is far from the norm, but she takes it for what it is — the good and the bad — which is why Kylie is keen on making sure her daughter, Stormi Webster, lives her best life.

“I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now,” the self-made billionaire told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published on February 4. “Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too. I’m just trying my best, even though she’s still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn’t normal, the way we live. It’s just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, ‘Don’t look!’”

Courtesy of Harper’s Bazaar

It’s safe to say Kylie is trying her best in all aspects of parenthood, including coparenting with ex Travis Scott. News that the parents of one called it quits broke in October 2019, and since then, they’ve managed to get along great for their 2-year-old. That was most recently seen when the rapper attended Stormi’s birthday bash on February 2.

“We have such a great relationship,” the KUWTK star told the outlet about her relationship with Travis. “We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

The breakup seemed to only make Ky and Travis’ bond even tighter. “Coparenting is working out really well for Travis and Kylie,” a source exclusively divulged to Life & Style. “They’re actually getting on better now than they did when they were a couple!”

So what’s next for Kylie? Well, baby No. 2 can definitely happen. However, she doesn’t have anything set at the moment. “My friends all pressure me about it,” she told Harper’s Bazaar about having another baby. “They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan.” We’ll have to wait and see!