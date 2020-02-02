Stormi Webster’s Birthday Party, StormiWorld 2.0, Was Even Crazier Than Last Year: ‘2 Is Better Than 1’

We’re doing it again! Proud mama Kylie Jenner threw her daughter, Stormi Webster, a “StormiWorld”-themed party for her first birthday … but decided to take the concept to the next level to celebrate the toddler’s 2nd birthday on February 1. Luckily for us, she took to her Instagram Stories to document the epic party so we could see how she topped herself from last year.

With BFF Stassie Karanikolaou in tow, the 22-year-old showed off the amusement park (yep, you read that right) she masterminded for her daughter’s milestone day. Believe it or not, she had three different sections to the party: StormiWorld, TrollsWorld and FrozenWorld. Clearly, the makeup mogul was highlighting two of her baby’s favorite movies.

There were bouncy houses and life-sized Trolls, as well as real-life amusement park rides and someone dancing with a huge Stormi head on. Yeah, all in all, it seemed like an incredible party. So much so that some of Kylie’s famous friends showed up as well, like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (who brought daughter Luna) and Spanish starlet Rosalía.

Plus, Khloé Kardashian, grandma Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner all made appearances at the lavish party — as well as Stormi’s daddy, Travis Scott. It’s no surprise to see the KUWTK star go wild for her daughter’s birthday. In fact, we all know the Kar-Jenners throw a lavish party. But Kylie, in particular, is very generous with her baby girl all year round.

“Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” an insider dished to Life & Style exclusively in November 2019. “She can drop upwards of $100K in a week on her little girl!”

And she’s not shy about going big on herself either. “She spends at least $300K on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once,” the source added. “She’s bought cars just to match her outfits.” Needless to say, we already knew this party was going to be off the chain.

