We Can’t Get Enough! See All of Stormi Webster’s Cutest Moments

Aww! Kylie Jenner seems to fall more in love with her baby girl, Stormi Webster, each and every day, and if we’re being honest, so do we! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians kiddo is growing up so fast and seems to hit a new milestone every day.

The billionaire adores her mini-me and a source dished exclusively to Life & Style magazine that the reality babe loves spoiling her. “Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” the insider dished. “She can drop upwards of $100K in a week on her little girl!” Not too shabby, mama.

Kylie welcomed Stormi with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, on February 1, 2018, and announced the happy news three days later. (It was the first time Kylie had even confirmed she was expecting!) “My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” this model-turned-entrepreneur told Instagram followers. “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew how… I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

And Kylie seems thrilled by her new chapter in life. “I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing,” she added. “I’ve never felt love and happiness like this. I could burst!” In an interview at the time, she also opened up about the inspiration behind Stormi’s unique name, and explained, “I really don’t know how we thought of Storm. Her dad insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me… so then it became Stormi. And it just stuck. I feel like there were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better to be honest, but I feel like Stormi picked her own name, like it was just her name.”

