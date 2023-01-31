Psalm West Is Growing Up Before Our Eyes! See All the Cutest Pics of Kim and Kanye’s Youngest Child

Kim Kardashian loves showing off adorable photos of her youngest son, Psalm West, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West. The former couple welcomed their fourth child via a surrogate on May 9, 2019, and naturally, they can’t get enough of him.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has a special bond with each of her kids, her connection to Psalm is especially unique. Kim strongly believes Psalm is the reincarnation of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., who died from cancer in 2003.

A series of strange coincidences led the KKW Beauty founder to believe this theory about her youngest son and dad is true, including an encounter her nurse had with a stranger.

“My baby nurse, I had to go out of town and I really needed her to come in,” Kim told E! News. “But she had a baby shower that she had to go to. And I said, ‘It’s OK, you can bring my son to the baby shower, if that’s OK with you.’ I really needed the help. She brings him to a baby shower, and a woman comes up to her and said, ‘Is this your son?’ And she said, ‘No, no, no, I’m just watching him.’ And she said, ‘Well, I just have to tell you, please tell their mom this is a family member of hers reincarnated.'”

Kim also revealed Psalm and her dad share some odd things in common, such as the fact that her little one is left-handed just like the late lawyer was.

It turns out, the mom of four isn’t the only one who believes Psalm was Robert in his past life. “Multiple people that had no idea that was my nanny or anything have come up to my baby to say that he’s a family member reincarnated,” she told the outlet.

Even her relatives believe it. “So my whole family, all the time, thinks it’s my dad and is just so emotional and close to him,” she added.

The older Psalm gets, the more his little personality develops. “My baby boy is so handsome and sweet,” she wrote beside a photo in 2020. While daughter North West and son Saint West love the attention, Psalm seems more reserved, but he seems to be getting more curious and bold the older he gets. Clearly, he is one of a kind.

