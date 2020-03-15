I dare you! Khloé Kardashian and her sisters Kim and Kourtney dare their mom, Kris Jenner, to compliment some strangers and make new friends during a wine tasting trip to Napa in a brand new season 18 sneak peek clip of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

After KoKo, 35, gives a well-dressed female patron a compliment on her outfit, the Good American founder and her eldest sister, 40, decided to challenge their mama, 64, to do something that brightens another’s day.

“You guys gotta start complimenting people, it makes them feel so good,” Khlo said before telling Kris, “This is your dare: I want you to go up to someone at a table, stand up, and I want you to go give them a compliment.”

Kris stood up from her seat with boyfriend Corey Gamble and walked over to a younger woman who told the matriarch from across the patio that she was also a Scorpio with a birthday days away from Kris’ own. After making her way to the group, the young woman introduced her to a man in a cowboy hat and sleeveless shirt, to whom Kris gushed, “You look stunning.”

“My daughter and wife just love you all to death,” the man told mama Jenner before yelling to her three daughters, complimenting them. “Damn good-looking family! Almost as good looking as we are,” he said of his own fam. Ever the personable sis, Khlo replied, “Almost! We’re not there yet.”

The cowboy even laid a little bit of flirting on Miss Kristen. “You’re a sweetheart, I’ll tell you what,” Kris’ new friend told her. “And just prettier in person.”

After meeting that family, Kris then dared her daughters to go offer their wine to another family sitting on the terrace enjoying the view. Needless to say, Kourt and KoKo had no problem heading over to a huge family and getting them set up with glasses of the finest. But we can’t say we don’t love a little competitive moment between mothers and daughters — especially when a dare is involved!

Season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on E! Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m. ET.