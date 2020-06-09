Too Cute! Check Out the Most Precious Photos of Kim and Kanye’s Son Saint West Over the Years

When it comes to celebrity kids, they don’t get much cuter than Saint West! Just because Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s firstborn son is getting older by the minute, doesn’t mean we can’t reminisce about all of his precious moments over the years! Not only is Saint the best big brother to his siblings Chicago and Psalm, but he also has the most adorable smile … ever.

Saint stole our hearts from the moment he was born in 2015 and has somehow managed to get cuter through the years. His spunky personality and sweet demeanor have definitely made an impact on his mom.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“I have no words to describe how much I love your smile and those curls of yours Saint! You bring so much joy into my soul,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gushed on Instagram for Saint’s 4th birthday. “You are so kind, loving and just so thoughtful and sweet! I am so happy today if your 4th birthday. We get to celebrate how much you’ve grown!”

She added, “Happy birthday my sweet sweet Sainty. (When I say to him my sweet sweet Sainty, he says back to me my sweet sweet sweet sweet Momma, the best momma in the world and the only momma I ever want! HOW CAN YOU NOT MELT AT HIS SWEETNESS).”

The future lawyer isn’t the only one who is head over heels for the cute kiddo. “You are such a sweet, funny, kind and amazing boy and I love seeing your sweet face and beautiful smile,” Kris Jenner raved about the little heartthrob for his birthday. “You bring such joy to everyone around you!! I love you Sainty!!!!!”

The family can’t get enough of him, and he’s even grown on big sister North, whom hasn’t always liked him tagging along. “She does not like her brother,” Kim previously said on LIVE with Kelly & Ryan in 2017. “She got so jealous when I would breastfeed and stuff. … I thought it was like, ‘OK, a couple months, she’s just warming up to it.’ … Now, the phase isn’t going away.”

However, as their family grew, so did the bond between North and Saint. “They get along now,” the Skims founder hilariously captioned a series of photos of her oldest kids giggly in the backseat of a car in January 2020.

Ultimately, it’s impossible not to love him! Don’t believe us? Scroll through the gallery below to see Saint’s cutest photos over the years.