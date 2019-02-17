Too cute! Chicago West was born in January 2018 and just keeps getting cuter. The third child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has had some precious moments throughout the years with her siblings — North, Saint and Psalm. Although the family of six seems to be enjoying this new chapter with a completely full house, a source confessed to Life & Style that the newest addition was a bit of a transition for Chi.

“Chicago didn’t really understand that she was going to have another brother until the baby was born. There were some jealousy issues to begin with — she’s used to being the youngest and her parents doting on her, but she’s fine now and is adjusting well,” the source explained. We’re glad the siblings are getting along these days. However, Chicago definitely doesn’t have anything to worry about when it comes to competing for cutest Kimye kiddo. Scroll through the gallery of her sweetest photos below!