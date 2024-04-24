Are The Valley’s Jesse and Michelle Lally Still Together?

Bravo’s new series The Valley seemed like it might be a more mature version of Vanderpump Rules. It features several former VPR stars, as well as some newcomers like Jesse and Michelle Lally. However, the couples in The Valley have just as much or even more drama than VPR. Married couple Jesse and Michelle’s marriage was on the rocks when season 1 began, which has led fans to wonder if they’re still together.

Are ‘The Valley’ Stars Jesse and Michelle Lally Still Together?

Jesse and Michelle are no longer together. Us Weekly confirmed their separation on March 14, 2024, mere days before The Valley premiered. While the couple didn’t release an official statement regarding the announcement, they promised viewers that they would see it play out on the show.

“There’s a lot that happens,” Michelle said to Entertainment Tonight in an article published on April 9, 2024. “We’ve been together for a long time and married, but you get to see our real struggles. You’re gonna see that we have separated.”

Casey Durkin/Bravo

Jesse told the outlet in a separate interview, “Unfortunately, right now Michelle and I are separated, but we’re coparenting, focused on Isabella. Michelle moved out recently, so we’re living just a few blocks away. You’ll see it unfold throughout the entire season this year.”

Michelle Lally Is Dating Someone Else in 2024

Michelle held an Instagram Live Q&A on April 20, 2024, where she answered fans’ questions about her life.

An Instagram user asked her if she was dating someone after her split from Jesse and she replied, “Someone amazing. I like our little privacy for the moment.”

Costar Kristen Doute Revealed Secrets About Jesse and Michelle’s Marriage During ‘The Valley’ Season 1

While Jesse and Michelle were clearly having marital issues during The Valley’s first season, things came to a head in episode 6. Previously, Valley stars Kristen Doute and Jax Taylor mentioned a secret Michelle was keeping from Jesse. Kristen sent Michelle a voicemail promising to protect her, while Jax only alluded to Michelle hiding something.

When the cast attended dinner together in episode 6, Kristen became annoyed and wanted to excuse herself. From there, tensions grew and eventually producers had to hold Jesse back from a physical altercation with Luke Broderick, Kristen’s boyfriend. Jesse threatened to “bury” Kristen if she revealed any “skeletons” about his wife that he didn’t know about. Kristen walked away, but before the episode ended, cameras caught Kristen claiming to her boyfriend that Michelle had had a boyfriend for an entire year at some point during her marriage to Jesse.