Kristen Doute Had ‘Fingers Crossed’ for Reality TV Return

Kristen Doute wasn’t sure she would have a comeback after her 2020 Vanderpump Rules firing and the reality star exclusively tells Life & Style she had her “fingers crossed” that it would eventually happen.

“There’s no way to prepare for that,” Kristen, 41, admits. “Here I am, and it has been so many years. So I was really hoping that people were going to be open to that and seeing there’s such a huge change we’ve all gone through since the pandemic really, but especially for me and my love life and trying to have a baby and all of that. But I pleasantly surprised everyone has been, for the most part, really, really kind and supportive.”

Luckily, Kristen’s comeback came in the form of Bravo’s new show, The Valley. Along with Kristen, Vanderpump Rules alums Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor made their reality TV return in the series as well.

The Valley stands in stark contrast to where Kristen and the gang began in 2011 during season 1 of VPR. While viewers back then saw Jax and Kristen involved in some seriously messy drama, The Valley features their lives as they take on more adult responsibilities. That doesn’t mean she’s completely separated herself from the ongoing drama with the cast of Vanderpump Rules regarding Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval’s breakup, though.

Some of the current VPR cast members like Lala Kent and Scheana Shay seem to be turning on Ariana, 41, as they’ve voiced their opinions on her reluctance to move out of the house she shares with Tom, 40, and her gig on Dancing With the Stars. Kristen previously weighed in with her feelings about the tension between the women.

Photo by: Casey Durkin/Bravo

“I do not get it. I don’t understand why everyone can’t just ride for [Ariana],” Kristen said. “Let her be, let her enjoy, let her experience this new piece of her life that is bringing her peace.”

However, Kristen is ready to focus on The Valley and herself. The Michigan native previously revealed that after she finished filming season 1 of The Valley, she opted for a non-invasive AirSculpt treatment on her lower belly, around her waist and above her tailbone.

“[The treatment] is one of the most minimal, but the most wild result that I saw was that I suddenly saw this arch in my back and a little booty lift,” Kristen explained to Life & Style.

She continued, “So, something that I learned while I was at the office before I did my procedure was that I feel like no one knows this, and I want to shout it from a mountaintop that after the age of 14 as adults, we do not regenerate new fat cells. So it’s a one and done permanent, never going to come back.”