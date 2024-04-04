Why Isn’t Former VPR Star Stassi Schroeder in The Valley?

Bravo’s The Valley features several former Vanderpump Rules stars like Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute, but many fans thought that Stassi Schroeder might make an appearance. However, the mom of two chose not to be a part of the cast.

Why Isn’t Stassi Schroeder in ‘The Valley’?

Stassi appeared on Jeff Lewis Live on January 24, 2024, and said that Valley producers approached her about being part of the cast.

“I was asked to film the sizzle reel to, like, show what this show would be,” Stassi said. “So once this idea was brought up and they were like, ‘Okay, we’re going to film a sizzle with all of the people that would be on it, will you be on it and film the sizzle?’ and every fiber of my being voted no.”

Having the Louisiana native and reality TV vet as part of the cast made sense, since she lives in the area where the series takes place, but ultimately, Stassi opted out.

“It wouldn’t be a reflection of what my reality is because … it’s not my group of friends,” she continued. “I’m friendly with some of them, I’m acquaintances with some of them, and some of the new ones too, like, I think are lovely. But it’s not my crew.”

Why Was Stassi Schroeder Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Stassi became one of reality TV’s favorite villains during her time on VPR. Her volatile relationship with Jax often gave producers plenty to work with in terms of drama. However, her and Kristen’s mean girl act eventually took things too far.

On June 9, 2020, Bravo announced that Stassi and Kristen would not be returning to the series after learning that they had called the police on costar Faith Stowers for a crime she didn’t commit. Earlier in June, Faith said that the women called the police on her after reading an article about a Black woman drugging and robbing men in the Hollywood area.

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

“There was this article … where there was an African American lady,” Faith said during the Instagram Live. “It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people … And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.”

Both Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute Publicly Apologized for the Stunt

Stassi apologized via Instagram two days before Bravo announced her exit from Vanderpump Rules.

“What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness,” Stassi wrote on June 7, 2020. “I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions – to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege.”

Kristen also released her own apology via Instagram, but the post has since been removed.

“I’ve been taking some time to really process what I’ve been seeing, feeling and learning. And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers,” she wrote. “Although my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her. It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I’m ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”