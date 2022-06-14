She’ll take a pinot grigio. Vanderpump Rules alums Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark have seemingly fallen out with former costars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, after they bailed on their wedding last minute.

The former Bravo stars said “I do” for the second time during a European wedding in May 2022 with guests like exes Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz in attendance. Jax and Brittany were noticeably missing from the wedding, and Stassi was quick to spill the tea about their absence, saying in May 2022, “Good friends don’t do that.” Keep reading to see where the longtime friends (and exes) stand today!

Group Text Gone Wrong

A Bravo fan account shared personal details on the then-rumored beef via Instagram in May 2022, claiming that Jax ditched the wedding for a golf tournament. To make things worse, the former bartender texted a group chat about his plans, not knowing that the groom was included in it.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark Break the News

During a May 2022 episode of “The Good, the Bad and the Baby” podcast, the Off With My Head author and her beau dove deep into the drama and brought up the fan account post, without naming anyone. However, it was clear she was referring to the two she considered to be very close with.

“I got so annoyed and also not that annoyed, and it became a f–cking joke in a sense,” Beau admitted. “I had people sending me screenshots from multiple one-on-ones to group threads of this person and saying they’re not going,” he continued. “The first one that I got was April 9. By the end of it, it was so laughable that I put all the screenshots in an album in chronological order.”

Stassi revealed that she asked the pair multiple times if they were attending the destination wedding and claimed they always confirmed. However, Brittany texted the podcaster the day before she left for Rome, saying that she and Jax would not be going after all.

“Our suitcases are by the front door, everything’s done … I get a text from the girl part of this relationship saying, ‘We’re not coming,’ with many, many reasons as to why they’re not coming,” the former Bravolebrity explained. “It was a novel. Two hours before I‘m about to go to the airport to get married, I get a text from friends that are supposed to be our close friends that they’re not going to make it. It was so mind-blowingly insane.”

Brittany Cartwright Speaks Out

The former Hooters waitress told her side of the story during a June 2022 episode of “The Betches” podcast. Much like Stassi’s story, she had many reasons why she couldn’t attend the wedding while claiming she “would never in a million years do something like that on purpose.”

“Cruz’s passport didn’t come in. My mom had a death in the family and had to go home,” she revealed. “I know, like, having to wait ’til the last minute and not being able to be there for someone who I really do think of as one of my best friends, like, I feel terrible about, and I’m, like, truly sorry.”