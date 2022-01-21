Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay has been engaged to fiancé, Brock Davies, since July 2021, but some fans are wondering if the couple are still together.

The two first went public with their relationship in November 2019 after Scheana teased she wasn’t single anymore.

“I’m just not single, so I’m not gonna act like I am,” the reality star told Us Weekly at the time. “[It’s] very, very new.”

The pair were apparently already an item before Scheana spilled the tea on her romance status. “He surprised me with Bali,” she said, having mentioned they had celebrated their two-month anniversary that week. “I had no idea we were going.”

Less than two years later, the two welcomed their first child together — Summer Moon — in April 2021, and announced their engagement just three months later, as Scheana wrote that she “SAID YES” via Instagram in July 2021.

Keep reading to find out where Scheana Shay and Brock Davies stand now.

Scheana Shay/Instagram

Scheana and Brock Started Off Strong

After keeping a low-key profile on her dating life for a little while, Scheana eventually opened up about how elated she was to be with the fitness trainer.

“[Brock] treats me right, I’ve never been with someone who made me feel so loved and not insecure,” she told Us Weekly in February 2020. We are a good fit for each other … We are both loud outspoken personalities so we butt heads at times, but any issue we’ve ever had has been resolved in less than 30 minutes.”

Scheana and Brock Had a ‘Tough’ Birth Experience

Scheana candidly touched on how difficult Summer Moon’s birth was on her after welcoming her to the world on April 26, 2021.

“Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated,” the California native wrote via Instagram that month. “I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome. My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it’s very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum.”

Despite the strenuous labor, Scheana expressed how grateful she and Brock were to be parents.

“We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer’s parents!!” Scheana added to her caption.



Scheana Features Brock in Her Social Media Posts

It appears the family of three ended 2021 on a high note since they took a trip to Hawaii for the winter holidays.

“Mele Kalikimaka,” Scheana captioned a sweet Instagram post on Christmas Day, meaning “Merry Christmas” as a reference to the Hawaiian-themed holiday song. The three musketeers wore matching festive pajamas as Scheana held Summer Moon, who looked straight into the camera alongside her parents.

But the couple’s time together didn’t stop there — the Pump Rules cast member included her man in another Instagram post ahead of the show’s season 9 finale premiere in January 2022.

“It’s all happening tonight on the season 9 finale of #PumpRules,” Scheana captioned her post on January 19, featuring a photo of her sitting next to Brock. A few famous names commented on her post in support of the happy couple, including Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn, who called them the “perfect couple” in a comment.