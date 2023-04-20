Setting the record straight! Scheana Shay reveled that she “did question” husband Brock Davies following rumors that he hooked up with Raquel Leviss. While the Vanderpump Rules star didn’t think there was “any truth” to it, there were some minor doubts because of Raquel’s secret months-long affair with Tom Sandoval.

“After all the Tom and Raquel stuff, which I didn’t think was true, I obviously had to ask,” Scheana shared while appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, April 19. “He said, ‘Absolutely not,’ but, as a follow-up question [I asked], ‘Did she ever try?’ As much as I trust my husband, I don’t trust that hoe. He said no. He said he never put that energy off and we know Sandoval did.”

As for her opinion on Raquel and Tom’s relationship, the “Good as Gold” singer said, “From what I heard, it’s already very toxic.”

Life & Style confirmed on March 3 that the TomTom co-owner had broken up with long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix because of an affair with Raquel, 27. “The rumor is true — they, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel,” a source told Life & Style at the time.

As the Vandeprump Rules cast dealt with the aftermath of the cheating scandal, rumors started swirling on social media that the former pageant queen had hooked up with Brock ahead of her affair with Tom. While Raquel, for her part, has stayed tight-lipped as all the drama came to light, she did offer a public apology days after the cheating scandal broke.

“I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” she shared in an Instagram statement on March 8. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

Following the scandal, Raquel said she had been “reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved,” noting that she “sought emotional validation” through unhealthy means.

“I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices,” she added, in part. “Although I chose to be on a reality show accepting the good and bad that comes with it, beyond my own actions I have been physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having had my privacy violated. I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health.

The California native concluded her message by telling fans that she doesn’t “expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness” but plans to “focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward.”

A little over a month after the scandal broke, Raquel’s rep confirmed to Life & Style that she had checked herself into a facility to aid in her mental health treatment.

“Raquel and her family decided months before the relationship was discovered, that she needed mental health treatment and ultimately deciding she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” the statement from her rep read. “Raquel was scheduled to go in pre reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”