The ~scandoval~ continues! Tom Sandoval made headlines for his affair with Raquel Leviss amid his longtime romance with Ariana Madix, but where do the Vanderpump Rules stars stand now? Bravo boss Andy Cohen believes that Tom, 39, and Raquel, 28, might just be in a full-blown relationship.

“It is my understanding that they are still [seeing each other],” the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, revealed during SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” on March 6. “But I can’t say that as fact — that’s what I’ve gathered from my intelligence.”

Life & Style confirmed on Friday, March 3, that Tom and Ariana, 37, had broken up after nine years together when she learned that he had been hooking up with Raquel. While TMZ was first to report the news, a source confirmed to Life & Style that “the rumor is true,” adding, “They, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel.”

Keep reading for details on where Tom and Raquel’s relationship stands now.

Are Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Dating After Ariana Madix Scandal?

While Tom and Raquel have not spoken publicly about where their relationship stands, a source told Page Six that they have been “communicating inappropriately for months” and “want to be together” following the musician’s split from Ariana.

Bravo producer Andy, for his part, speculated on “Radio Andy” that the illicit affair “was going on during BravoCon,” referring to the annual NYC convention that took place in October 2022. “This is reverberating, OK,” he added.

The Vanderpump Rules cameras have since picked back up to film the aftermath of the affair news, seemingly extending the 10th season, which is currently airing on Bravo. Amid filming, photographers captured Tom heading to Raquel’s apartment on March 6, according to pictures obtained by TMZ. Tom’s rep told the publication that he went to the former beauty queen’s home as “strictly a visit for the show.”

How Long Were Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Together?

Tom and Ariana revealed their relationship during the Vanderpump Rules season 2 reunion, which aired in 2014. Fans watched their relationship unfold for nine years on and off camera until news of Tom cheating with Raquel broke. Ariana, for her part, hasn’t spoken publicly about the affair and deleted her Instagram account.

However, former VPR star Kristen Doute, who dated Tom from 2007 to 2013, offered fans an update on Ariana via social media on March 3.

“I stan Ariana. This is in real time,” Kristen said in the video, hugging the former SUR bartender. “I love you so much. I love you more than anything in the whole wide world, and I’ll kill people for you.”

While Ariana has stayed quiet about the situation thus far, Tom has issued a statement, asking fans to leave his “friends and famous out of this situation.” He added, in part, “This was a very personal thing,” revealing his plans to take “a step back” and “a hiatus” amid the drama.