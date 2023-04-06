Speaking his truth. Tom Schwartz weighed in on rumors that he knew about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ months-long affair. The TomTom co-owner revealed that he did have some knowledge of the Vanderpump Rules stars’ situation before it went public.

“I learned about the affair in August,” Schwartz shared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on April 5, noting that Sandoval and Raquel had a “one-night stand” before things turned into a full-blown “emotional affair.” The restauranteur doubled down while chatting with host Andy Cohen, explaining that his past hookup with Raquel was “not” a decoy for Sandoval’s secret romance with the former pageant queen.

“The one-night stand was in August and then it became, from my point of view, it became an emotional affair. Which is still inappropriate but I didn’t think it was a linear thing,” Schwartz explained. “[Then] in January, he came to me and told me that he was in love with Raquel.”

Keep reading for everything Tom Schwartz knew about Scandoval.

Did Tom Schwartz Know About Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ Affair?

Schwartz revealed that he “only” knew about the one night stand from August 2022, which Sandoval was apparently having a “crisis” over.

“Tom was, like, having a mid-life crisis,” Schwartz recalled. “What happened in the fall, there’s a lot of gray area there. Apparently not though. I didn’t think it was a linear thing.”

Life & Style confirmed on March 3 that Sandoval and girlfriend of nine-years, Ariana Madix, had broken up because he was having a months-long affair with Raquel.

Shutterstock (4)

How Did Tom Schwartz React to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ Affair?

During his Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance, Schwartz said he was “flabbergasted” over the entire ordeal but “not surprised,” claiming that Sandoval’s feelings for Raquel were “an open secret.”

According to the Bravo star, his best friend was feeding him a “narrative” the whole time. Schwartz claimed that Sandoval expressed that he had “broken up” or “attempted to break up multiple times” with Ariana before their eventual split.

“Tom kind of got flagrant. He was brazen after he told me he was in love,” the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner recalled. “It was like a release for him.”

As for why Schwartz didn’t reveal the affair to Ariana, he said that Sandoval was “placating” him by promising “to do the right thing.”

Are Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz Still Friends?

Schwartz explained that he’s “upset” with Sandoval over the entire situation.

“He took advantage of my kindness and put a lot of people, not just myself, in very compromising situations where our integrity was at stake,” the Florida native said. “I think — Tom has ADHD – and honestly, he became obsessed. He is notorious for having an obsession.”

Sandoval, for his part, offered an apology to Schwartz after news of the affair first broke.

“Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger [and] disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation,” he wrote on social media, in part, on March 4. “Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing.”