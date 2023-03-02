A miscommunication? Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay insists her “intentions were never to hurt” Katie Maloney by playing matchmaker between Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz, she exclusively tells Life & Style.

“I mean, yeah, seeing how hurt she was, obviously I feel bad,” Scheana, 37, shares while adding that she is a “human with a soul” and has a “good” heart. “It was literally taking a conversation that [Katie] and I had and repeating it”

As for where it all “went wrong,” the Bravolebrity recalls the moment when it “started to kind of come into fruition,” claiming that Katie, 38, had been drinking when she allegedly told Scheana, “I really need Schwartz to move on.”

“And she was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, abort mission, didn’t mean that with 17 drinks in, I don’t want that to happen,’” Scheana says about Katie, 38. “And I was like, ‘OK, my bad.’ I genuinely thought I was helping execute a plan that she wanted, and that completely backfired on me. So, lesson learned. Don’t listen to Katie when she’s 17 drinks in.”

While the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast host claims her costar was heavily drinking at the time, Scheana notes that she was “dead sober” during her and Katie’s alleged conversation.

Shutterstock (4)

Katie and Tom, 40, were together for 12 years and married for three. Five months after the former spouses announced their split in March 2022, Tom made out with Raquel, 28, that August. Since then, a major rift formed between Katie and Scheana, Tom and Raquel.

While speaking with Life & Style, Scheana recalls seeing the former SUR employee at BravoCon in October 2022, pointing out that she and Katie were “cordial” and “had a very surface-level conversation.”

“I gave her a few compliments, and then I heard after she did an interview, and … I don’t remember what it was exactly that she said, but something about trying to avoid me or whatever,” Scheana says. “And after that I’m like, you know what? I try to be the bigger person. I try to say ‘Hi,’ be cordial, be polite. We’re in the same friend group. We’re at the same events. But she just now kind of looks through me, and it’s like, I’m not even there. So, I don’t even waste my energy anymore.”

It doesn’t appear that Katie is holding back on how she feels about her now-former pal. In a recent episode of VPR, the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host called Scheana “an evil, evil little troll” for pushing Tom and Raquel to get together.

“Scheana, you’re a s–tty person,” Katie said in the Wednesday, February 22, episode. “You’re a s–tty friend, and it’s fine because karma’s gonna come for you, and I’ll watch your world burn, and I’ll smile.”

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air on Bravo on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.