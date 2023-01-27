Scheana Shay’s Transformation Is ~Good as Gold!~ See Photos of the ‘VPR’ Star Since Season 1

Good as gold! Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is one of the few OG cast members still on the show and has changed quite a bit since the series premiered in 2013. From aspiring pop sensation to becoming a mother, Bravo fans have watched the California native evolve from a bright-eyed SURver to a beautiful family woman!

Scheana was the “new girl” when the show first aired as the restaurant’s rookie waitress and wasn’t afraid to go head-to-head with Queen B and former costar Stassi Schroeder. The on-and-off frenemies often clashed due to their big personalities. We’d love to talk you through their feud, but a glass on Pinot Grigio is required for a trip down that memory lane.

As for her love life, the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast host was dating boyfriend Michael Shay, whom she later married in 2014. Fans watched the televised nuptials during season 3 of Vanderpump Rules.

Sadly, the crop-top dress-wearing bride and Michael split two years later. Their divorce was finalized in 2017.

“Shay and I did split amicably. We put out a joint statement. It just wasn’t working anymore on either end,” Scheana told The Daily Dish in January 2017. “We just decided instead of going for a legal separation or trying to continue therapy, we both agreed it wasn’t right. And, you know, hopefully one day we can be friends. You never know what the future holds.”

Scheana later revealed that Mike struggled with substance abuse, which contributed to their split.

“It got really hard just dealing with [Mike’s] addiction and marital problems and season 5, pretending like everything was fine. I felt like I wasn’t really being my true self, I was putting on this facade of ‘everything’s sunshine and rainbows and no, no, no, I’m really happy,’” the reality star told Us Weekly in November 2018.

However, Scheana’s infamous “it’s all happening” tattoo manifested her current chapter in life as she’s married to husband Brock Davies, with whom she shares daughter Summer Moon.

The couple met in 2019 at a party, leading the New Zealand native to slide into the TV personality’s Instagram DMs. Nearly three years before their August 2022 wedding, Brock and Schenna shared how they keep their romance alive.

“Don’t let that flint die out because once that flint dies out, there’s no sparking it back up for a while. So that’s my advice,” Brock exclusively told Life & Style in November 2021, just seven months after they welcomed their daughter.

As for Scheana, she made a note that keeping the spark alive meant “more than just sex.”

“We’ll do a Monday night, is it’s like our night to watch TV with each other and just like little things to still be connected with one another. It doesn’t always have to be sexual to keep that spark totally alive,” she explained.

Now, Scheana is set to star in the 10th season of Vanderpump Rules alongside OG cast members Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval and the one and only Lisa Vanderpump.

Keep scrolling to Scheana’s transformation since 2014!