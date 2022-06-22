Finding Love at SUR! See Which ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Are Single, Married or Dating

Lucky in love? The Vanderpump Rules cast has experienced marriage and heartbreak during their time on the Bravo series. Between cheating scandals, divorces and even an engagement in a cemetery, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent and James Kennedy have had their fair share of ups and downs when it comes to finding love.

After an on-and-off relationship with Man Bun — ahem, Patrick Meagher — Stassi, for one, found true love with now-husband Beau Clark.

“We watched it yesterday and we cried,” the Next Level Basic author told Entertainment Tonight in April 2020 of their engagement. The casting director added, “I mean, I wasn’t bawling, but definitely had water coming out of my eyes. I think it was the fact because it was so beautiful and then, it was also the fact that we were outside.”

At the time, Stassi also spoke candidly about postponing their Italian wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple officially married in September 2020, but had their dream ceremony in Italy in May 2022.

“We’ve cried about it,” she recalled. “We’ve also laughed about it. We’ve digested it. We’ve come to peace with it, that it might not happen and, you know, I get it. It’s happening to so many people. There are much greater things going on in the world than, like, your wedding not being able to work out. But, we don’t know right now. We’re in wedding limbo.”

While they didn’t get their fairytale wedding for a few years, the duo did welcome daughter Hartford into the world in January 2021.

Stassi isn’t the only VPR alum who has found The One. After years of being a playboy on TV, Jax settled down with Brittany Cartwright, marrying the Kentucky native in June 2019. They welcomed a son, Cruz, in April 2021.

“Brittany and Jax are enjoying this new chapter of their lives as parents,” a source told Us Weekly in December 2021 of their romance. “Having Cruz has really brought them closer as a couple. They are in a better place now with a baby in the picture.”

Scroll through the gallery for a breakdown of the Vanderpump Rules cast’s love lives.